Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] moved down -38.74: Why It’s Important

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] loss -38.74% on the last trading session, reaching $1.17 price per share at the time. The company report on June 24, 2022 that Meta Materials Announces $50 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale in a registered direct offering of 37,037,039 shares of the Company’s common stock at a purchase price of $1.35 per share and warrants to purchase 37,037,039 shares at an exercise price of $1.75 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $50 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The warrants will become exercisable six months after the issuance date and expire five and a half years after the initial issuance date. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 28, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Roth Capital Partners and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners are acting as co-placement agents for the offering. Cormark Securities Inc. is acting as financial advisor to the Company for this transaction.

Meta Materials Inc. represents 285.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $566.70 million with the latest information. MMAT stock price has been found in the range of $1.16 to $1.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, MMAT reached a trading volume of 67734834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $3.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 87.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for MMAT stock

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.52. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -36.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.91 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5149, while it was recorded at 1.6300 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7650 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -932.22 and a Gross Margin at -12.85. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2228.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.02.

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]

There are presently around $74 million, or 21.70% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 24,112,960, which is approximately 37.124% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,025,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.41 million in MMAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.59 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly 5.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 10,282,378 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 6,681,442 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 46,704,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,668,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,073,416 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,819,211 shares during the same period.