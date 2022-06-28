Market cap of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. [VEDU] reaches 96.67M – now what?

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. [NASDAQ: VEDU] closed the trading session at $2.61 on 06/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.76, while the highest price level was $2.66. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. Announces Closing of US$17 Million Firm Commitment Initial Public Offering.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (Nasdaq: VEDU), a private education provider located in Canada that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 4,250,000 common shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per common share.

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$17 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 637,500 common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The common shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on May 17, 2022 under the ticker symbol “VEDU.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, VEDU reached to a volume of 9200486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

VEDU stock trade performance evaluation

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. [VEDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 119.33.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 8.71 for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. [VEDU]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.8600 for the last single week of trading.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. [VEDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. [VEDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.27 and a Gross Margin at +52.72. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 152.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.58.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.