Market cap of SOS Limited [SOS] reaches 58.61M – now what?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.21 during the day while it closed the day at $0.20. The company report on June 22, 2022 that SOS Limited Announces Planned ADS Ratio Change.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SOS Limited (“SOS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SOS) today announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American depositary shares (“ADSs”) from one (1) ADS representing ten (10) Class A ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing five hundred (500) Class A ordinary shares.

There will be no change to the Company’s Class A ordinary shares. The effect of the ratio change on the ADS trading price on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) is expected to take place at the open of trading on July 6, 2022 (U.S. Eastern Time). ADS holders of record on the effective date will need to surrender their ADS to the depositary bank for cancellation and exchange in connection with the ADS ratio change, with further details to be provided in the notice by the depositary bank. As of the effective date for the ADS ratio change, SOS’ ADSs will continue to be traded on the NYSE under the symbol “SOS”.

SOS Limited stock has also loss -33.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SOS stock has declined by -73.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -79.74% and lost -75.60% year-on date.

The market cap for SOS stock reached $58.61 million, with 292.16 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.54M shares, SOS reached a trading volume of 18597713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SOS Limited [SOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

SOS stock trade performance evaluation

SOS Limited [SOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.13. With this latest performance, SOS shares dropped by -41.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.10 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3793, while it was recorded at 0.2269 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0477 for the last 200 days.

SOS Limited [SOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.56 and a Gross Margin at +5.89. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.88.

SOS Limited [SOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 8.30% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 6,130,887, which is approximately 5.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 5,500,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 million in SOS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.77 million in SOS stock with ownership of nearly 4.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 8,260,883 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 16,126,308 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 2,155,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,231,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,596,038 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,922,460 shares during the same period.