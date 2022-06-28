Market cap of Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] reaches 177.77B – now what?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] gained 2.73% or 1.17 points to close at $44.10 with a heavy trading volume of 30527281 shares. The company report on June 23, 2022 that Building Bridges to Career Opportunities.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

By Jason Phillips.

It opened the trading session at $43.44, the shares rose to $44.215 and dropped to $43.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CSCO points out that the company has recorded -28.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 24.25M shares, CSCO reached to a volume of 30527281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $54.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $59 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $43, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CSCO stock. On May 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSCO shares from 60 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 24.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for CSCO stock

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.80. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.04 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.22, while it was recorded at 43.63 for the last single week of trading, and 54.33 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.32 and a Gross Margin at +63.59. Cisco Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.26.

Return on Total Capital for CSCO is now 25.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.75. Additionally, CSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] managed to generate an average of $133,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 6.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

There are presently around $133,710 million, or 75.10% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 368,876,953, which is approximately 8.911% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 351,582,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.5 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.39 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly 2.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cisco Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,536 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 146,212,316 shares. Additionally, 1,313 investors decreased positions by around 179,022,731 shares, while 292 investors held positions by with 2,706,734,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,031,969,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,034,282 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 20,872,002 shares during the same period.