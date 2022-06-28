Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] fell -79.15% so far this year. What now?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] slipped around -0.57 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.85 at the close of the session, down -7.68%. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for May 2022.

Total Bitcoin Holdings Increase to 9,941 BTC in May as the Number of Miners Installed and Ready for Energization Increases to 19,000 Miners (c. 1.9 EH/s).

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock is now -79.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MARA Stock saw the intraday high of $7.50 and lowest of $6.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 83.45, which means current price is +11.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.74M shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 9058777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $24.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $34 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.67.

How has MARA stock performed recently?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.63. With this latest performance, MARA shares dropped by -26.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.38 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.84, while it was recorded at 7.06 for the last single week of trading, and 30.04 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.91 and a Gross Margin at -31.58. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.11.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 40.00 and a Current Ratio set at 40.00.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]

There are presently around $302 million, or 38.90% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,260,949, which is approximately 0.06% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,661,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.43 million in MARA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.45 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 6.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 6,580,315 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 6,465,560 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 27,640,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,686,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,683,130 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,579,887 shares during the same period.