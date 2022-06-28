Keefe Bruyette lifts Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] loss -1.12% on the last trading session, reaching $12.37 price per share at the time. The company report on June 27, 2022 that HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES 2022 CCAR RESULTS.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) announced that the Company has exceeded all minimum capital levels under the Federal Reserve’s 2022 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) supervisory stress test.

The Federal Reserve published an estimate of 6.3% for Huntington’s modeled credit loss rate under the 2022 Supervisory Severely Adverse scenario which compares favorably to the peer median rate of 6.7%1. Huntington’s modeled credit loss rates from the Federal Reserve have outperformed peer median benchmarks during each cycle in which Huntington was included in the exercise since 2015.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated represents 1.44 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.99 billion with the latest information. HBAN stock price has been found in the range of $12.30 to $12.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.03M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 7171653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $16.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $15 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $17, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on HBAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.93.

Trading performance analysis for HBAN stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.60. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.21, while it was recorded at 12.22 for the last single week of trading, and 14.96 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

There are presently around $14,578 million, or 83.00% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 162,794,916, which is approximately 1.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 136,897,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $989.05 million in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly -0.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 452 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 74,734,517 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 59,644,046 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 1,030,915,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,165,293,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,219,651 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 10,080,302 shares during the same period.