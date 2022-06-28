Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] Revenue clocked in at $27.47 billion, down -13.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.40% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.35%. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Gilead Resubmits New Drug Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Lenacapavir, an Investigational, Long-Acting HIV-1 Capsid Inhibitor.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

– NDA Resubmission Addresses Issues Related to Vial Compatibility –.

– If Approved, Lenacapavir Would be the First and the Only HIV-1 Treatment Option Administered Twice-Yearly –.

Over the last 12 months, GILD stock dropped by -7.44%. The one-year Gilead Sciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.22. The average equity rating for GILD stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $78.18 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 1.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.30M shares, GILD stock reached a trading volume of 6582745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $69.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $75 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Gilead Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72 to $70, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on GILD stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GILD shares from 77 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

GILD Stock Performance Analysis:

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.35. With this latest performance, GILD shares dropped by -3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.02 for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.05, while it was recorded at 62.10 for the last single week of trading, and 65.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gilead Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.27 and a Gross Margin at +75.88. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.13.

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

GILD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences Inc. go to -1.35%.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62,948 million, or 82.00% of GILD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 121,709,365, which is approximately 2.31% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 105,608,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.66 billion in GILD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.66 billion in GILD stock with ownership of nearly 1.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gilead Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 840 institutional holders increased their position in Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD] by around 101,055,204 shares. Additionally, 781 investors decreased positions by around 120,939,478 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 775,914,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 997,909,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GILD stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,647,464 shares, while 210 institutional investors sold positions of 3,380,028 shares during the same period.