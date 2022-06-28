For Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ], Analyst sees a rise to $44. What next?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] traded at a low on 06/24/22, posting a -2.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $50.96. The company report on June 23, 2022 that Verizon Frontline to introduce newest first responder advisory council member.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Verizon Frontline will formally introduce the newest member of the Verizon First Responder Advisory Council (VFRAC) at next week’s 2022 National Sheriffs’ Association annual conference.

Sheriff Susan Benton (Ret.), who joins the council as its 14th member, was the first female sheriff elected in a general election in the history of the state of Florida and brings more than 35 years of law enforcement experience to her new role.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 28466861 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verizon Communications Inc. stands at 2.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.91%.

The market cap for VZ stock reached $218.76 billion, with 4.20 billion shares outstanding and 4.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.66M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 28466861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $58.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $61 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $56, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on VZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 48.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has VZ stock performed recently?

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, VZ shares gained by 0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.59 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.18, while it was recorded at 50.70 for the last single week of trading, and 52.13 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.92 and a Gross Margin at +45.73. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.46.

Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 3.58%.

Insider trade positions for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

There are presently around $134,555 million, or 64.30% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 330,221,086, which is approximately 2.665% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 304,700,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.53 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.55 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly -1.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,806 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 186,834,269 shares. Additionally, 1,158 investors decreased positions by around 238,922,593 shares, while 212 investors held positions by with 2,214,657,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,640,413,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,470,760 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 14,300,412 shares during the same period.