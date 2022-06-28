Femasys Inc. [FEMY] is -36.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Femasys Inc. [NASDAQ: FEMY] jumped around 0.58 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.46 at the close of the session, up 30.85%. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Femasys Inc. to Present at the LSX World Congress USA 2022.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company aiming to meet women’s needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kathy Lee-Sepsick, will give a presentation and lead a case study forum at the LSX World Congress USA in Boston, Massachusetts, held from June 21 – 22, 2022.

Femasys Inc. stock is now -36.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FEMY Stock saw the intraday high of $2.9699 and lowest of $1.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.79, which means current price is +95.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 73.05K shares, FEMY reached a trading volume of 12716263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Femasys Inc. [FEMY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FEMY shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FEMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Femasys Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

How has FEMY stock performed recently?

Femasys Inc. [FEMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.03. With this latest performance, FEMY shares gained by 53.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.94 for Femasys Inc. [FEMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5900, while it was recorded at 1.7700 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7400 for the last 200 days.

Femasys Inc. [FEMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Femasys Inc. [FEMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -706.70 and a Gross Margin at -13.14. Femasys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -638.97.

Femasys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

Insider trade positions for Femasys Inc. [FEMY]

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.00% of FEMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FEMY stocks are: CM MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 225,000, which is approximately 125% of the company’s market cap and around 19.01% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 119,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in FEMY stocks shares; and TRI LOCUM PARTNERS LP, currently with $0.17 million in FEMY stock with ownership of nearly -39.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Femasys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Femasys Inc. [NASDAQ:FEMY] by around 525,893 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 223,040 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 69,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 817,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FEMY stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 256,514 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 57,365 shares during the same period.