EQT Corporation [EQT] stock Upgrade by Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. analyst, price target now $58

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] surged by $1.56 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $37.00 during the day while it closed the day at $36.65. The company report on June 22, 2022 that EQT Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

Company Makes Substantial Progress on All Emission Reduction Goals While Championing Critical Role of Natural Gas.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT), the largest producer of natural gas in the United States, today announced the publication of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting the Company’s significant progress in achieving net zero Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions, as well as its leadership in advocating for natural gas as an affordable, reliable and clean energy source for the U.S. and the world.

EQT Corporation stock has also gained 1.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EQT stock has inclined by 6.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 65.61% and gained 68.04% year-on date.

The market cap for EQT stock reached $12.79 billion, with 374.14 million shares outstanding and 367.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.22M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 6705679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $54.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $24 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

EQT stock trade performance evaluation

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -21.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.47 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.08, while it was recorded at 35.35 for the last single week of trading, and 27.98 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.57 and a Gross Margin at +43.44. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.82.

EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EQT Corporation [EQT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 60.05%.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,550 million, or 96.10% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 63,878,979, which is approximately 16.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,182,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in EQT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $871.92 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly 12.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 87,870,252 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 60,220,347 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 209,570,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 357,661,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,911,639 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 25,343,426 shares during the same period.