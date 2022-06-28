Cowen lifts Under Armour Inc. [UAA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] slipped around -0.25 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.33 at the close of the session, down -2.61%. The company report on June 3, 2022 that Keurig Dr Pepper, VICI Properties and ON Semiconductor Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices:.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will replace Cerner Corp. (NASD: CERN) in the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, June 8. S&P 500 constituent Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) is acquiring Cerner in a deal expected to be completed soon.

Under Armour Inc. stock is now -55.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UAA Stock saw the intraday high of $9.68 and lowest of $9.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.28, which means current price is +6.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.58M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 9363349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $16.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $19 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $11, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on UAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has UAA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.29 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.75, while it was recorded at 9.16 for the last single week of trading, and 18.08 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 11.86%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

There are presently around $1,645 million, or 91.80% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,911,825, which is approximately 5.113% of the company’s market cap and around 0.27% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 18,692,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.07 million in UAA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $108.35 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 1.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 38,523,587 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 39,331,598 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 93,831,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,686,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,657,153 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 13,993,089 shares during the same period.