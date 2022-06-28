Carvana Co. [CVNA] fell -86.91% so far this year. What now?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] loss -3.74% on the last trading session, reaching $30.34 price per share at the time. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Carvana Named #2 Automotive Brand on Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List.

New Forbes Recognition Lands On Heels of Carvana Securing No. 290 on the Fortune 500.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, is recognized as the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S. as designated by Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. This recognition lands on the heels of Carvana also being named by Forbes as the No. 1 large employer in the Retail and Wholesale industry and one of America’s best employers for diversity in 2022. Landing atop the list of most customer-oriented auto companies reinforces Carvana’s leadership as the fastest organic growth used auto retailer in U.S. history, proving the company has successfully changed the way people buy and sell used cars, as powered by a community of more than 20,000 team members who believe in treating people better.

Carvana Co. represents 90.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.20 billion with the latest information. CVNA stock price has been found in the range of $28.38 to $32.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.00M shares, CVNA reached a trading volume of 8958925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $94.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $115 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73.

Trading performance analysis for CVNA stock

Carvana Co. [CVNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.01. With this latest performance, CVNA shares dropped by -2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.64 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.46, while it was recorded at 28.11 for the last single week of trading, and 173.31 for the last 200 days.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carvana Co. [CVNA]

There are presently around $3,367 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,429,850, which is approximately -0.07% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,438,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $329.01 million in CVNA stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $298.9 million in CVNA stock with ownership of nearly -1.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

217 institutional holders increased their position in Carvana Co. [NYSE:CVNA] by around 21,081,907 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 19,235,988 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 66,501,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,819,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVNA stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,622,047 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 9,881,631 shares during the same period.