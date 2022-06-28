Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] – find out why.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] price surged by 8.85 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Termination of the Previously Announced Exchange Offers of Certain Existing Notes for New Notes and the Solicitations of Consents to Proposed Amendments to the Existing Indentures.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) today announced the termination, effective immediately, of its previously announced offers to Eligible Holders (as defined herein) to exchange (such offers, the “Exchange Offers”) (i) any and all of the outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by Gran Tierra Energy International Holdings Ltd. (“GTEIH”) on February 15, 2018 (CUSIP: 38502HAA3 / G4066TAA0; ISIN: US38502HAA32 / USG4066TAA00) (the “2025 Notes”), and (ii) any and all of the outstanding 7.750% Senior Notes due 2027 issued by the Company on May 23, 2019 (CUSIP: 38502JAA9 / U37016AA7; ISIN: US38502JAA97 / USU37016AA70) (the “2027 Notes” and, together with the 2025 Notes, the “Existing Notes”) for newly issued 8.750% Senior Secured Amortizing Notes due 2029 (the “New Notes”), pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the exchange offer memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated May 24, 2022 in respect of the Exchange Offers and Solicitations of Consents (as defined below) (as amended or supplemented prior to the date hereof, the “Exchange Offer Memorandum”). The Company and GTEIH are also terminating, effectively immediately, (i) the solicitation (the “2025 Solicitation”) by GTEIH of consents (the “2025 Consents”) from Eligible Holders of 2025 Notes to effect certain proposed amendments (the “2025 Proposed Amendments”) to the indenture dated as of February 15, 2018, under which the 2025 Notes were issued (the “2025 Existing Indenture”), and (ii) the solicitation (the “2027 Solicitation” and, together with the 2025 Solicitation, the “Solicitations”) by the Company of consents (the “2027 Consents” and, together with the 2025 Consents, the “Consents”) from Eligible Holders of 2027 Notes to effect certain proposed amendments (the “2027 Proposed Amendments” and, together with the 2025 Proposed Amendments, the “Proposed Amendments”) to the indenture dated as of May 23, 2019, under which the 2027 Notes were issued (the “2027 Existing Indenture” and, together with the 2025 Existing Indenture, the “Existing Indentures”). Any capitalized terms used in this press release without definition have the respective meanings assigned to such terms in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

As a result of the termination of the Exchange Offers, none of the Existing Notes that have been tendered in the Exchange Offers will be accepted for exchange for New Notes, and no New Notes will be issued to holders of Existing Notes who have validly tendered their Existing Notes in the Exchange Offers. In addition, as a result of the termination of the Solicitations of Consents, the Proposed Amendments to the Existing Indentures will not be adopted, and the Existing Notes will remain outstanding and subject to the terms of the Existing Indentures. All Existing Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn will be promptly returned or credited back to their respective holders.

A sum of 7249991 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.17M shares. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $1.25 and dropped to a low of $1.14 until finishing in the latest session at $1.23.

The one-year GTE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.8. The average equity rating for GTE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTE shares is $2.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 2.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GTE Stock Performance Analysis:

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.38. With this latest performance, GTE shares dropped by -26.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.86 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6172, while it was recorded at 1.1920 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1643 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.50 and a Gross Margin at +40.15. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

GTE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. go to 14.30%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $109 million, or 26.80% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 24,381,412, which is approximately -10.88% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 12,270,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.87 million in GTE stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $9.38 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly 175.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 40,219,018 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 13,688,159 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 42,393,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,300,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,964,018 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,658,358 shares during the same period.