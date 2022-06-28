Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] Revenue clocked in at $0.50 million, down -49.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] gained 1.10% or 0.0 points to close at $0.43 with a heavy trading volume of 13841530 shares. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Camber Energy Redeems Preferred Shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on June 15, 2022 it redeemed 2,636 shares of Series G Preferred Stock (the “Series G Shares”), which were previously issued by the Company on December 31, 2021 as part of a financing commitment from an institutional investor.

The 2,636 Series G Shares were associated with a promissory note issued by the investor in favor of the Company in the principal amount of $23,750,000, due June 30, 2022, and the Company exercised its right to redeem the shares and cancel the promissory note. The other two promissory notes issued by the investor in favor of the Company remain outstanding and the Company has the right to redeem the Series G Shares associated with such notes.

It opened the trading session at $0.44, the shares rose to $0.45 and dropped to $0.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CEI points out that the company has recorded -50.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 30.41M shares, CEI reached to a volume of 13841530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 352.47.

Trading performance analysis for CEI stock

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.87. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -34.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.82 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6808, while it was recorded at 0.4370 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0010 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1354.20 and a Gross Margin at +63.37. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $10 million, or 5.50% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,855,783, which is approximately -1.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,078,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.92 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 2,948,920 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 31,171,314 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 11,410,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,709,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 690,173 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 28,249,869 shares during the same period.