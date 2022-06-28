Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] Revenue clocked in at $46.96 billion, up 28.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.29% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.42%. The company report on June 24, 2022 that U.S. FDA Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s CAR T Cell Therapy Breyanzi® for Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma After One Prior Therapy.

In the pivotal Phase 3 TRANSFORM trial, single infusion of Breyanzi significantly outperformed the nearly 30-year standard of care with median event-free survival of 10.1 months vs. 2.3 months and a well-established safety profile.

Approval was also based on data from the Phase 2 PILOT study, the first and only company-sponsored study of a CAR T cell therapy in patients with primary refractory or relapsed LBCL who are not considered candidates for transplant, in which Breyanzi delivered deep and durable responses.

Over the last 12 months, BMY stock rose by 19.84%. The one-year Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.79. The average equity rating for BMY stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $167.54 billion, with 2.15 billion shares outstanding and 2.13 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.85M shares, BMY stock reached a trading volume of 10576746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $80.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

BMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.42. With this latest performance, BMY shares gained by 3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.89 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.11, while it was recorded at 77.93 for the last single week of trading, and 66.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.57 and a Gross Margin at +57.69. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

BMY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 4.58%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $129,145 million, or 79.30% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 198,490,084, which is approximately -0.673% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 167,240,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.21 billion in BMY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.46 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly -0.227% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,198 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 122,283,854 shares. Additionally, 1,133 investors decreased positions by around 90,584,481 shares, while 313 investors held positions by with 1,422,702,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,635,571,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 202 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,031,155 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 11,399,315 shares during the same period.