Bernstein slashes price target on Newmont Corporation [NEM] – find out why.

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $64.40 during the day while it closed the day at $63.83. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Newmont Completes Acquisition of Properties to Support Land Use Planning in Tahltan Territory.

Acquisition Intended to Protect and Conserve Lands Near Iskut.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM, TSX:NGT) is announcing that it has closed a transaction with Skeena Resources Limited to acquire certain properties located in Tahltan Territory in northwestern British Columbia.

Newmont Corporation stock has also gained 0.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEM stock has declined by -19.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.22% and gained 2.92% year-on date.

The market cap for NEM stock reached $49.62 billion, with 793.00 million shares outstanding and 792.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, NEM reached a trading volume of 7193051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newmont Corporation [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $79.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Newmont Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 72.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

NEM stock trade performance evaluation

Newmont Corporation [NEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, NEM shares dropped by -8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.03 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.34, while it was recorded at 64.12 for the last single week of trading, and 64.25 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corporation [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.72 and a Gross Margin at +19.49. Newmont Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41,014 million, or 83.40% of NEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 92,339,052, which is approximately 0.768% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,911,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.29 billion in NEM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.61 billion in NEM stock with ownership of nearly 0.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmont Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 578 institutional holders increased their position in Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM] by around 61,723,399 shares. Additionally, 508 investors decreased positions by around 44,517,548 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 532,806,738 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 639,047,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEM stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,155,702 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 3,470,929 shares during the same period.