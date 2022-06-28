B. Riley Securities lifts Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] slipped around -0.25 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.75 at the close of the session, down -3.57%. The company report on June 23, 2022 that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Introduces Welcome Rewards.

New Cross-Banner Rewards Program Helps Customers Open the Door to More Savings, Benefits and Perks at Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today unveiled Welcome RewardsTM, a new program that will bring valuable savings, more benefits, and special perks to customers who shop online and in stores nationwide at Bed Bath & Beyond®, buybuy BABY®, and Harmon®. Welcome Rewards allows customers to get and redeem points across all three retail banners on every purchase, with no exclusions, every time they shop. The program is available now at Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon sites, in addition to each banner’s app, and is being rolled out to all stores in the coming weeks.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock is now -53.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBBY Stock saw the intraday high of $7.02 and lowest of $6.405 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.30, which means current price is +13.48% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 7431925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $8.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $15 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on BBBY stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BBBY shares from 18 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44.

How has BBBY stock performed recently?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -17.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.17 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.43, while it was recorded at 6.83 for the last single week of trading, and 16.24 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.31. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

There are presently around $503 million, or 91.60% of BBBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,593,090, which is approximately -5.651% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,096,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.68 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $71.12 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -5.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 4,207,750 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 29,130,574 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 38,459,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,797,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,108,024 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 9,130,409 shares during the same period.