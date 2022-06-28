Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] is -30.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] price surged by 3.58 percent to reach at $4.02. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Save the Date: July 12 & 13—Prime Day Returns Offering Amazon’s Lowest Prices Ever on Select Products.

The two-day savings event includes must-have brands such as Beats, Casper, ELEMIS, Levi’s, iRobot, and SharkNinja; fashion styles from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s; and Amazon’s lowest prices ever on select products from Sony, Bose, and GE.

Early deals start June 21, including 55% off select Amazon devices, up to 50% off Fire TV, and more deals from top brands like De’Longhi, Dove, and SodaStream.

A sum of 69712464 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 86.80M shares. Amazon.com Inc. shares reached a high of $116.71 and dropped to a low of $111.43 until finishing in the latest session at $116.46.

The one-year AMZN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.14. The average equity rating for AMZN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $176.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price from $4500 to $3700. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4115 to $4100, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on AMZN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 5.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.76.

AMZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.35. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 11.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.87 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.07, while it was recorded at 110.55 for the last single week of trading, and 152.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amazon.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AMZN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 40.50%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $710,876 million, or 60.80% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 679,309,960, which is approximately 1.627% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 582,877,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.88 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $38.65 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly -2.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 2,370 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 305,889,500 shares. Additionally, 1,591 investors decreased positions by around 303,403,840 shares, while 371 investors held positions by with 5,494,740,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,104,033,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,146,100 shares, while 169 institutional investors sold positions of 16,093,660 shares during the same period.