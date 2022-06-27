Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] Revenue clocked in at $1.43 billion, down -28.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Zendesk Inc. [NYSE: ZEN] jumped around 16.22 points on Friday, while shares priced at $74.17 at the close of the session, up 27.99%. The company report on June 24, 2022 that Zendesk to Be Acquired by Investor Group Led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira for $10.2 Billion.

Shareholders to receive $77.50 per share in cash.

Zendesk to become a privately held company upon completion of the transaction.

Zendesk Inc. stock is now -28.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZEN Stock saw the intraday high of $75.50 and lowest of $73.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 153.43, which means current price is +36.95% above from all time high which was touched on 04/19/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, ZEN reached a trading volume of 42766552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEN shares is $119.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Zendesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Zendesk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $115, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on ZEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zendesk Inc. is set at 5.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZEN in the course of the last twelve months was 55.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ZEN stock performed recently?

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.02. With this latest performance, ZEN shares dropped by -15.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.37 for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.56, while it was recorded at 60.25 for the last single week of trading, and 106.70 for the last 200 days.

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.25 and a Gross Margin at +79.50. Zendesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.71.

Zendesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zendesk Inc. go to 33.01%.

Insider trade positions for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]

There are presently around $9,035 million, or 99.50% of ZEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,422,352, which is approximately -0.341% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 11,261,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $835.25 million in ZEN stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $554.58 million in ZEN stock with ownership of nearly 29.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

266 institutional holders increased their position in Zendesk Inc. [NYSE:ZEN] by around 17,260,326 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 18,356,204 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 86,198,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,815,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEN stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,513,263 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,481,473 shares during the same period.