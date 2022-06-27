why SomaLogic Inc. [SLGC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.25

SomaLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: SLGC] loss -3.54% on the last trading session, reaching $5.18 price per share at the time. The company report on June 13, 2022 that SomaLogic Announces License Agreement with OncoHost for the Development of Precision Cancer Diagnostics.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ: SLGC), a leader in data-driven proteomics technology, today announced it has signed a licensing agreement with OncoHost, a global leader in next-generation precision oncology for personalized cancer therapy. As part of the agreement, OncoHost will license SomaLogic’s SomaScan® Platform to develop proteomics tests for its PROphet® diagnostic system, designed to predict patient response to immunotherapy treatments and provide strategies to overcome treatment resistance. The collaboration reflects SomaLogic’s commitment to leveraging its industry leading assay capabilities in the development of high-plex proteomic diagnostic tests.

“Proteomics is a powerful tool in the fight against cancer, and this agreement demonstrates the immense value of SomaScan’s assay capabilities to aid in diagnostic testing,” said SomaLogic’s Executive Vice President of Healthcare and Diagnostics, Todd Johnson. “We are excited to bring SomaLogic’s significant experience in utilizing proteomics to develop clinical diagnostics to this new partnership with OncoHost, enabling personalized cancer therapy.”.

SomaLogic Inc. represents 182.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $978.92 million with the latest information. SLGC stock price has been found in the range of $5.10 to $5.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, SLGC reached a trading volume of 20691416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SomaLogic Inc. [SLGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLGC shares is $12.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for SomaLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for SomaLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on SLGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SomaLogic Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43.

Trading performance analysis for SLGC stock

SomaLogic Inc. [SLGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.12. With this latest performance, SLGC shares dropped by -9.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.80 for SomaLogic Inc. [SLGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.81, while it was recorded at 5.05 for the last single week of trading, and 9.26 for the last 200 days.

SomaLogic Inc. [SLGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SomaLogic Inc. [SLGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -89.80 and a Gross Margin at +59.00. SomaLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.79.

SomaLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.40 and a Current Ratio set at 24.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at SomaLogic Inc. [SLGC]

There are presently around $592 million, or 62.10% of SLGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLGC stocks are: CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 12,389,082, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 10,390,335 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.82 million in SLGC stocks shares; and MADRYN SELECT OPPORTUNITIES, LP, currently with $40.81 million in SLGC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SomaLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in SomaLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:SLGC] by around 26,772,512 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 11,465,074 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 75,984,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,222,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLGC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,276,996 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 5,521,785 shares during the same period.