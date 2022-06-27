why Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.92

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] jumped around 0.73 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.19 at the close of the session, up 7.72%. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Palantir Named an Overall Leader in Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® BI Market Study.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR, “Palantir”), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, today announced it had been recognized as a top performer by Dresner Advisory Services and Palantir’s own customers in the 2022 Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study.

“In its first year of coverage, Palantir is generally above the overall sample for all categories of measurement, and is an overall leader in both Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “In addition, it is best in class for product scalability and consulting professionalism and has a perfect recommend score. We congratulate Palantir on their excellent performance in our annual analytics and BI Market assessment.”.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock is now -44.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLTR Stock saw the intraday high of $10.20 and lowest of $9.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.29, which means current price is +58.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 40.49M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 67664914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $10.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $6, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Underperform rating on PLTR stock. On April 20, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PLTR shares from 9 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 85.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

How has PLTR stock performed recently?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.86. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 34.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.33 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.39, while it was recorded at 9.12 for the last single week of trading, and 16.22 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 35.42%.

Insider trade positions for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $6,408 million, or 33.80% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 156,003,743, which is approximately 22.413% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,955,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $886.08 million in PLTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $349.39 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 2.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 466 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 107,375,462 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 171,078,711 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 350,359,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 628,814,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,157,581 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 62,002,775 shares during the same period.