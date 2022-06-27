why Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.00

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: BNTC] price surged by 64.86 percent to reach at $0.48. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Benitec Biopharma Releases Q3 2022 Financial Results.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) (“Benitec” or “the Company”), a development-stage, gene therapy-focused, biotechnology company developing novel genetic medicines based on its proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference (“ddRNAi”) platform, today announced financial results for its Fiscal Year Q3 ended March 31, 2022. The Company has filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“With our key submission to the Central Ethics Committee in France completed in April, we are well-positioned to begin the clinical development program this year,” said Jerel A. Banks, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Benitec Biopharma. “The Benitec team remains committed to initiating the clinical development program for BB-301 and improving the lives of patients suffering from OPMD.”.

A sum of 95943488 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.76K shares. Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares reached a high of $1.90 and dropped to a low of $0.74 until finishing in the latest session at $1.22.

The one-year BNTC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.8. The average equity rating for BNTC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTC shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Benitec Biopharma Inc. stock. On December 31, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BNTC shares from 23 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benitec Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 214.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33.

BNTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.81. With this latest performance, BNTC shares gained by 34.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.46 for Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2446, while it was recorded at 0.8960 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5074 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Benitec Biopharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -23044.07 and a Gross Margin at -827.12. Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23528.81.

Return on Total Capital for BNTC is now -88.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.06. Additionally, BNTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] managed to generate an average of -$991,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 24.70% of BNTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTC stocks are: SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 769,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.92% of the total institutional ownership; SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 492,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.6 million in BNTC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $96000.0 in BNTC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Benitec Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:BNTC] by around 99,427 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 108,845 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,373,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,581,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 97,836 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 10,522 shares during the same period.