Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell -45.08% so far this year. What now?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] closed the trading session at $23.03 on 06/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.30, while the highest price level was $23.19. The company report on June 22, 2022 that Puma Exploration Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Under Symbol “PUMXF”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.08 percent and weekly performance of 12.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 34.95M shares, UBER reached to a volume of 38080686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $49.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $78 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on UBER stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for UBER shares from 55 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05.

UBER stock trade performance evaluation

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.51. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.49 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.80, while it was recorded at 22.09 for the last single week of trading, and 36.14 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.74 and a Gross Margin at +31.92. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.38.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 22.75%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,855 million, or 74.00% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 127,301,358, which is approximately 8.798% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 89,767,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.86 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 3.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 686 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 149,474,193 shares. Additionally, 520 investors decreased positions by around 154,990,270 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 1,122,139,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,426,603,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,243,434 shares, while 179 institutional investors sold positions of 42,271,061 shares during the same period.