SVB Leerink slashes price target on Pfizer Inc. [PFE] – find out why.

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] traded at a high on 06/24/22, posting a 2.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $51.59. The company report on June 25, 2022 that Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Omicron-Adapted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates Demonstrate High Immune Response Against Omicron.

Omicron-adapted monovalent candidate given as a fourth booster dose elicited a 13.5 and 19.6-fold increase in neutralizing geometric titers against Omicron BA.1 at 30 µg and 60 µg dose levels; bivalent vaccine candidate exhibited a 9.1 and 10.9-fold increase against Omicron.

Geometric mean ratios for Omicron neutralizing antibody response consistent with regulatory requirement of superiority.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24305096 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pfizer Inc. stands at 3.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.67%.

The market cap for PFE stock reached $281.05 billion, with 5.62 billion shares outstanding and 5.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.91M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 24305096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $58.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $59 to $70, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PFE stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PFE shares from 44 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has PFE stock performed recently?

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.66. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -3.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.95 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.59, while it was recorded at 49.08 for the last single week of trading, and 50.24 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -0.80%.

Insider trade positions for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $195,829 million, or 69.20% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 479,065,273, which is approximately 2.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 408,084,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.05 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.8 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 0.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,542 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 224,466,033 shares. Additionally, 1,527 investors decreased positions by around 209,513,007 shares, while 314 investors held positions by with 3,361,885,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,795,864,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,246,962 shares, while 180 institutional investors sold positions of 49,279,625 shares during the same period.