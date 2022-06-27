Range Resources Corporation [RRC] Is Currently 8.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] price surged by 8.01 percent to reach at $1.95. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Range Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its first quarter 2022 financial results.

A sum of 35389169 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.96M shares. Range Resources Corporation shares reached a high of $26.48 and dropped to a low of $24.36 until finishing in the latest session at $26.29.

The one-year RRC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.16. The average equity rating for RRC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Range Resources Corporation [RRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $39.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Securities raised their target price from $16.50 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $26, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on RRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

RRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.90. With this latest performance, RRC shares dropped by -9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.31 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.80, while it was recorded at 26.01 for the last single week of trading, and 24.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Range Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

RRC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 23.90%.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,958 million, or 87.00% of RRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 36,207,110, which is approximately 34.364% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,425,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $773.61 million in RRC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $649.28 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly -9.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

170 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 27,660,254 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 38,358,951 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 160,601,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,620,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,494,289 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 4,039,901 shares during the same period.