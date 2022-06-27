Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] Stock trading around $48.00 per share: What’s Next?

Performance Food Group Company [NYSE: PFGC] surged by $5.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $48.00 during the day while it closed the day at $48.00. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Performance Food Group’s Foodcentric Experience Evolves and Adapts with a Changing Marketplace.

More than 50,000 to attend company’s premier food industry events in 2022.

As the food service industry adapts to meet consumer cravings, Performance Food Group Company’s (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) food service division, Performance FoodService, is on track to hold 66 Foodcentric Experience events in 2022—the most the company has held since 2018. More than 50,000 attendees are expected to attend Foodcentric Experience events held across the country this year.

Performance Food Group Company stock has also gained 22.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PFGC stock has declined by -7.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.08% and gained 4.60% year-on date.

The market cap for PFGC stock reached $6.66 billion, with 153.30 million shares outstanding and 152.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, PFGC reached a trading volume of 19597766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFGC shares is $62.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Performance Food Group Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Performance Food Group Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while CL King analysts kept a Buy rating on PFGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Performance Food Group Company is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFGC in the course of the last twelve months was 93.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PFGC stock trade performance evaluation

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.11. With this latest performance, PFGC shares gained by 23.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.97 for Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.59, while it was recorded at 43.31 for the last single week of trading, and 46.82 for the last 200 days.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.66 and a Gross Margin at +10.48. Performance Food Group Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.13.

Return on Total Capital for PFGC is now 3.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.41. Additionally, PFGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] managed to generate an average of $1,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.82.Performance Food Group Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Performance Food Group Company go to 40.06%.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,600 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFGC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,346,371, which is approximately -3.766% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,062,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $722.99 million in PFGC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $638.34 million in PFGC stock with ownership of nearly 11.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Performance Food Group Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Performance Food Group Company [NYSE:PFGC] by around 15,279,669 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 16,016,285 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 127,043,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,339,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFGC stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,585,717 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,676,459 shares during the same period.