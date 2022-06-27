Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] Revenue clocked in at $14.90 million, down -38.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [AMEX: MITQ] price surged by 20.37 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on June 24, 2022 that Moving iMage Technologies (MiT) Board of Directors Authorizes $1 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE: MITQ) (“MiT”), a leading digital cinema technology company, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program permitting the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of $1 million of common stock over the next 12 months.

“Since coming public last July, our financial performance and fundamentals have steadily improved, while our stock price has not reflected this performance,” said Phil Rafnson, chief executive officer. “With a strong, debt-free balance sheet that had nearly $1 per share in cash as of our most recent earnings report and revenue guidance of 155-169% growth for fiscal 2022, we believe the stock is significantly undervalued. Given this gap in perception, our board of directors has approved a $1 million buyback over the next 12 months.”.

A sum of 27322596 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.97M shares. Moving iMage Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $1.66 and dropped to a low of $1.24 until finishing in the latest session at $1.30.

Guru’s Opinion on Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MITQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

MITQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.50. With this latest performance, MITQ shares gained by 21.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.70% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MITQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.49 for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1496, while it was recorded at 1.1220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8312 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Moving iMage Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.68 and a Gross Margin at +21.83. Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.38.

Return on Total Capital for MITQ is now -86.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -244.03. Additionally, MITQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 212.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] managed to generate an average of -$57,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.90% of MITQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MITQ stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 118,851, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 78,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in MITQ stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $97000.0 in MITQ stock with ownership of nearly 106.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [AMEX:MITQ] by around 172,953 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 26,169 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 112,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MITQ stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 118,851 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 22,480 shares during the same period.