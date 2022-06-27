Meta Platforms Inc. [META] Revenue clocked in at $119.67 billion, down -49.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] gained 7.19% or 11.41 points to close at $170.16 with a heavy trading volume of 61915474 shares. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Meta Platforms, Inc. to Change Ticker Symbol to ‘META’ on June 9.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) today announced that its Class A common stock will begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ‘META’ prior to market open on June 9, 2022. This will replace the company’s current ticker symbol ‘FB’, which has been used since its initial public offering in 2012. The new ticker symbol aligns with the company’s rebranding from Facebook to Meta, announced on October 28, 2021.

No action by the company’s shareholders is required with respect to the ticker symbol change. The company’s Class A common stock will continue to be listed on NASDAQ and its CUSIP number will remain unchanged.

It opened the trading session at $161.725, the shares rose to $170.25 and dropped to $161.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for META points out that the company has recorded -48.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 32.20M shares, META reached to a volume of 61915474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $294.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 8.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 10.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for META stock

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.77. With this latest performance, META shares dropped by -6.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.56 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 190.31, while it was recorded at 161.11 for the last single week of trading, and 268.99 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 7.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

There are presently around $293,643 million, or 77.00% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 180,453,366, which is approximately -0.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 149,971,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.52 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $20.88 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly -3.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,778 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 101,847,517 shares. Additionally, 1,691 investors decreased positions by around 169,799,775 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 1,454,042,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,725,690,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 216 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,420,026 shares, while 391 institutional investors sold positions of 22,251,214 shares during the same period.