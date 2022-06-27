Market cap of Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] reaches 419.60M – now what?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] traded at a high on 06/24/22, posting a 7.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.53. The company report on June 3, 2022 that Aurora Cannabis Repurchases US$20 Million of Convertible Notes.

Aurora Further Strengthens Balance Sheet with Accretive Debt Reduction.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (“Aurora” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today announced that it has repurchased an aggregate of approximately $25.3 million (US$20 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes (“Notes”) at a total cost, including accrued interest, of $24.3 million (US$19.2 million) in cash.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19775929 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aurora Cannabis Inc. stands at 9.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.26%.

The market cap for ACB stock reached $419.60 million, with 214.66 million shares outstanding and 213.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.00M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 19775929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]?

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock. On September 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ACB shares from 7.49 to 6.78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

How has ACB stock performed recently?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.39. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -40.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.80 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3908, while it was recorded at 1.3760 for the last single week of trading, and 4.7313 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.48 and a Gross Margin at -73.36. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -282.16.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -15.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.61. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$392,966 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Insider trade positions for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

There are presently around $58 million, or 25.57% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,929,796, which is approximately -13.17% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,346,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.71 million in ACB stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $4.95 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 105.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 9,997,561 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 6,767,857 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 21,362,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,127,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 811,479 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,899,748 shares during the same period.