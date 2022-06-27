Market Analysts see Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR] gaining to $3.50. Time to buy?

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SMFR] traded at a low on 06/24/22, posting a -0.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.70. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Sema4 Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition Plan.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Appoints Richard Miao, Sema4’s Deputy Chief Financial Officer, as interim Chief Financial Officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19790230 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sema4 Holdings Corp. stands at 9.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.52%.

The market cap for SMFR stock reached $645.10 million, with 244.37 million shares outstanding and 178.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, SMFR reached a trading volume of 19790230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMFR shares is $4.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMFR stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sema4 Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Sema4 Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SMFR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sema4 Holdings Corp. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

How has SMFR stock performed recently?

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.06. With this latest performance, SMFR shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.48 for Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9926, while it was recorded at 1.6320 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4956 for the last 200 days.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.66 and a Gross Margin at -11.46. Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.17.

Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]

There are presently around $188 million, or 29.60% of SMFR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMFR stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 25,156,993, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 46.60% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 13,848,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.54 million in SMFR stocks shares; and SB MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $12.67 million in SMFR stock with ownership of nearly -17.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Sema4 Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SMFR] by around 20,882,076 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 20,426,389 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 69,335,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,644,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMFR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,866,722 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 7,075,139 shares during the same period.