Market Analysts see Benson Hill Inc. [BHIL] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Benson Hill Inc. [NYSE: BHIL] closed the trading session at $3.31 on 06/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.91, while the highest price level was $3.68. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Benson Hill Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL), the “Company” or “Benson Hill”, a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter for the period ending June 30, 2022, before the market opens on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, including a presentation by management followed by a Q&A session. The Aug. 8 webcast will be accessible via a link on Benson Hill’s investor relations website at https://investors.bensonhill.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.60 percent and weekly performance of -0.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, BHIL reached to a volume of 20596968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Benson Hill Inc. [BHIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHIL shares is $6.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHIL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Benson Hill Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Benson Hill Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on BHIL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benson Hill Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

BHIL stock trade performance evaluation

Benson Hill Inc. [BHIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, BHIL shares dropped by -5.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.06 for Benson Hill Inc. [BHIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.40, while it was recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading.

Benson Hill Inc. [BHIL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Benson Hill Inc. [BHIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.66 and a Gross Margin at -0.64. Benson Hill Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.16.

Benson Hill Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Benson Hill Inc. [BHIL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $107 million, or 15.90% of BHIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHIL stocks are: CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC with ownership of 5,103,979, which is approximately 15.895% of the company’s market cap and around 47.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,119,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.32 million in BHIL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.89 million in BHIL stock with ownership of nearly 14.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Benson Hill Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Benson Hill Inc. [NYSE:BHIL] by around 11,894,388 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,473,236 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 17,844,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,211,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHIL stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,444,806 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,511,204 shares during the same period.