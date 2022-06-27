Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] Revenue clocked in at $178.60 million, down -74.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GNLN] closed the trading session at $0.25 on 06/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.25, while the highest price level was $0.4193. The company report on June 24, 2022 that Greenlane Begins Shipping Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Products to B2B Clients Via USPS Exemption.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company Successfully Completes Operational and Technological Improvements and Launches Fulfillment Offering Utilizing Previously Granted PACT Act Exemption for Regulated Vaporizer Products.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:GNLN), a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced that it has begun shipping previously restricted vaporizer products to wholesale clients under a business and regulatory exemption to the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking Act (“PACT Act”) issued by the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -74.07 percent and weekly performance of 5.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -74.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -58.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, GNLN reached to a volume of 26039510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNLN shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNLN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Greenlane Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on GNLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenlane Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

GNLN stock trade performance evaluation

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, GNLN shares dropped by -15.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.01 for Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3244, while it was recorded at 0.2378 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0250 for the last 200 days.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.51 and a Gross Margin at -6.64. Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.97.

Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 15.50% of GNLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNLN stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 2,536,630, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.00% of the total institutional ownership; MERLIN CAPITAL LLC, holding 2,265,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.57 million in GNLN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.56 million in GNLN stock with ownership of nearly -9.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Greenlane Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Greenlane Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GNLN] by around 1,965,463 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,852,800 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 10,501,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,319,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNLN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 237,674 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 827,313 shares during the same period.