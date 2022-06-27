Ford Motor Company [F] Is Currently 3.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] jumped around 0.45 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.01 at the close of the session, up 3.89%. The company report on June 23, 2022 that Ford and FordDirect Appoint SOCi as U.S. Platform of Record for Select Localized Marketing Initiatives.

SOCi Inc. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and their joint venture partner, FordDirect, announced today that they have appointed SOCi as its platform of record for localized marketing, available to all of its Ford and Lincoln Dealerships in the U.S.

Since the Ford family of brands began using the SOCi platform in February 2022 to manage business listings and social profiles for its Dealerships, the automaker has experienced triple digit month-over-month increases in Facebook impressions (240%), post volume (288%), and engagements (414%).

Ford Motor Company stock is now -42.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. F Stock saw the intraday high of $12.12 and lowest of $11.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.87, which means current price is +10.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 63.10M shares, F reached a trading volume of 55139058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ford Motor Company [F]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $17.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $24 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on F stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 14.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has F stock performed recently?

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.76. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.48 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.55, while it was recorded at 11.55 for the last single week of trading, and 16.87 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Ford Motor Company [F]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 74.15%.

Insider trade positions for Ford Motor Company [F]

There are presently around $24,893 million, or 53.90% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 325,338,615, which is approximately 8.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 272,690,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.28 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.11 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 4.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 960 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 137,752,658 shares. Additionally, 676 investors decreased positions by around 174,998,430 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 1,759,949,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,072,700,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,677,192 shares, while 165 institutional investors sold positions of 26,787,579 shares during the same period.