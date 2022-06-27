For Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD], Analyst sees a rise to $22. What next?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ: WBD] jumped around 0.16 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.28 at the close of the session, up 1.13%. The company report on June 10, 2022 that WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY CHIEF U.S. ADVERTISING SALES OFFICER JON STEINLAUF TO PRESENT AT CREDIT SUISSE’S 24TH ANNUAL COMMUNICATIONS CONFERENCE.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced that Chief U.S. Advertising Sales Officer Jon Steinlauf will present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Communications Conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 12:25 p.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of Warner Bros. Discovery’s website at https://ir.wbd.com/. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.37M shares, WBD reached a trading volume of 49700964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $33.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $24, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on WBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has WBD stock performed recently?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, WBD shares dropped by -15.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.35 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.99, while it was recorded at 14.13 for the last single week of trading.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.93 and a Gross Margin at +49.11. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]

There are presently around $19,939 million, or 8.20% of WBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 194,431,764, which is approximately 2.232% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 165,832,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in WBD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.37 billion in WBD stock with ownership of nearly -9.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,349 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ:WBD] by around 103,372,161 shares. Additionally, 1,311 investors decreased positions by around 112,322,559 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 1,180,621,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,396,315,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBD stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,367,676 shares, while 202 institutional investors sold positions of 8,239,254 shares during the same period.