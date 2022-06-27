For SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI], Analyst sees a drop to $10. What next?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] price surged by 6.06 percent to reach at $0.35. The company report on June 2, 2022 that SoFi Invest Adds More Hours to the Trading Day to Empower Members to Trade on Their Own Terms.

SoFi Invest will now add 4 ½ additional trading hours, from 9 AM ET until 8 PM ET, to make trading easier than ever for members across the country.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (“SoFi”), the digital personal finance company, today announced SoFi Invest is rolling out extended trading hours over the coming weeks. Members will have the ability to trade from 9 AM ET through 8 PM ET, adding 4.5 hours to the trading day, allowing members to trade whenever it is convenient for them. While the current market hours, 9:30 AM ET through 4 PM ET, can be inconvenient to many as they are during peak working hours or leaving those outside the East Coast behind, the new, extended hours help level the playing field to ensure access to the markets for everyone.

A sum of 87246620 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 47.56M shares. SoFi Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $6.18 and dropped to a low of $5.79 until finishing in the latest session at $6.13.

The one-year SOFI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.07. The average equity rating for SOFI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $10.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $10, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

SOFI Stock Performance Analysis:

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.07. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -8.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.30 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.57, while it was recorded at 5.79 for the last single week of trading, and 12.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SoFi Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.79 and a Gross Margin at +41.65. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.70.

SOFI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SoFi Technologies Inc. go to 43.00%.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,425 million, or 33.50% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 95,281,895, which is approximately -19.113% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,863,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.79 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $190.97 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly -50% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 60,252,131 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 119,116,238 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 216,304,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,673,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,557,496 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 20,096,723 shares during the same period.