For Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] gained 0.76% or 0.03 points to close at $4.00 with a heavy trading volume of 22158687 shares. The company report on June 20, 2022 that Kinross to provide update on Great Bear and U.S. projects.

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (“Kinross”) will host a virtual review session regarding its Great Bear project in Red Lake, Ontario, as well as its Manh Choh project in Alaska and Curlew exploration project in Washington State, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Kinross’ management team will host a presentation and question and answer session at 9 a.m. EDT to discuss the projects. The presentation will be accessible via audio webcast on www.kinross.com, where it will be archived.

It opened the trading session at $3.97, the shares rose to $4.02 and dropped to $3.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KGC points out that the company has recorded -28.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 21.12M shares, KGC reached to a volume of 22158687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. On June 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KGC shares from 7.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, KGC shares dropped by -13.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.52 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.73, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading, and 5.51 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.66 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to -6.24%.

There are presently around $2,525 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 85,604,507, which is approximately 17.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 76,878,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $307.51 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $163.71 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 1.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 133,312,291 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 105,879,916 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 391,933,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 631,125,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,685,612 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 33,427,073 shares during the same period.