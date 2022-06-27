For Altria Group Inc. [MO], Analyst sees a drop to $43. What next?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.09% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.36%. The company report on June 1, 2022 that PODA Announces Filing of Information Circular for Special Meeting.

PODA HOLDINGS, INC. (“PODA” or the “Company”) (CSE: PODA) ‎(FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 13, 2022 in respect of the proposed sale of all or substantially all of the Company’s assets to Altria Client Services LLC (“ALCS”), a subsidiary of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO), it has filed a management information ‎circular (the “Circular”) in connection with ‎the upcoming meeting of the holders of the Company’s shares (the “Shareholders”) called for June 22, 2022 ‎‎(the “Meeting”). The Circular is available on the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com well as on the Company’s website at poda-holdings.com.

Over the last 12 months, MO stock dropped by -8.50%. The one-year Altria Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.0. The average equity rating for MO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $76.97 billion, with 1.82 billion shares outstanding and 1.81 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.54M shares, MO stock reached a trading volume of 31355384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $55.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $54 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $53, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on MO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 43.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MO Stock Performance Analysis:

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.36. With this latest performance, MO shares dropped by -18.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.94 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.23, while it was recorded at 43.68 for the last single week of trading, and 49.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altria Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.58 and a Gross Margin at +66.28. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 399.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.67.

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

MO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 5.51%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46,653 million, or 60.10% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 157,264,573, which is approximately 2.012% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,840,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.2 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $4.87 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly -0.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 948 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 54,230,613 shares. Additionally, 795 investors decreased positions by around 51,943,699 shares, while 280 investors held positions by with 968,786,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,074,960,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,791,939 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 3,801,560 shares during the same period.