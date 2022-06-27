Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] gain 42.02% so far this year. What now?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] closed the trading session at $86.90 on 06/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $85.81, while the highest price level was $88.40. The company report on June 21, 2022 that ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy to Expand LNG Production with North Field East Agreement.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ExxonMobil awarded 25% interest in North Field East joint venture.

LNG provides cleaner energy than coal and can be transported to global markets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.02 percent and weekly performance of -4.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.83M shares, XOM reached to a volume of 26617798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $100.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $88 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $100, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on XOM stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for XOM shares from 71 to 77.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 3.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

XOM stock trade performance evaluation

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.91. With this latest performance, XOM shares dropped by -7.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.82 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.28, while it was recorded at 87.51 for the last single week of trading, and 74.79 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 23.44%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $206,018 million, or 56.90% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 364,432,696, which is approximately 2.482% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 275,079,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.9 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $21.83 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly -0.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,534 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 176,432,003 shares. Additionally, 1,445 investors decreased positions by around 93,396,643 shares, while 297 investors held positions by with 2,100,919,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,370,748,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 289 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,761,493 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 6,899,076 shares during the same period.