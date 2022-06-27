Endo International plc [ENDP] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $1

Endo International plc [NASDAQ: ENDP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.72% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.31%. The company report on June 13, 2022 that Endo Executes Agreement With TLC to Commercialize Phase 3 Orthopedic Product for the Treatment of Osteoarthritis Knee Pain.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that its subsidiary Endo Ventures Limited (EVL) has executed an agreement with Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (TLC), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing novel nanomedicines to target areas of unmet medical need, to commercialize TLC599, a TLC investigational product. TLC599 is an injectable compound in Phase 3 development for the treatment of osteoarthritis knee pain.

“TLC599 is fully aligned with our commitment to providing differentiated nonsurgical options to healthcare providers and their appropriate patients,” said Patrick Barry, Executive Vice President and President, Global Commercial Operations at Endo. “This investigational product is highly synergistic with our existing orthopedic commercial capabilities and complements our current on-market and in-development orthopedic-focused opportunities.”.

Over the last 12 months, ENDP stock dropped by -92.48%. The one-year Endo International plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.18. The average equity rating for ENDP stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $91.62 million, with 233.88 million shares outstanding and 232.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.82M shares, ENDP stock reached a trading volume of 22099690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Endo International plc [ENDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENDP shares is $1.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENDP stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Endo International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $5 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Endo International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $3, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on ENDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endo International plc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENDP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ENDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Endo International plc [ENDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.31. With this latest performance, ENDP shares gained by 1.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.09 for Endo International plc [ENDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1479, while it was recorded at 0.3613 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0783 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endo International plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endo International plc [ENDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.45 and a Gross Margin at +59.21. Endo International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.01.

Endo International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Endo International plc [ENDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $71 million, or 83.50% of ENDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,704,517, which is approximately 2.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,377,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.44 million in ENDP stocks shares; and PAULSON & CO. INC., currently with $6.38 million in ENDP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endo International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Endo International plc [NASDAQ:ENDP] by around 21,641,600 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 16,418,714 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 155,976,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,036,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENDP stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,502,733 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,677,185 shares during the same period.