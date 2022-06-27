DURECT Corporation [DRRX] moved down -8.49: Why It’s Important

DURECT Corporation [NASDAQ: DRRX] closed the trading session at $0.53 on 06/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.5202, while the highest price level was $0.595. The company report on May 18, 2022 that DURECT Corporation to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) today announced that Dr. James E. Brown, President and CEO, Dr. Norman Sussman, Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. WeiQi Lin, Executive Vice President of R&D, will be participating in a fireside chat hosted by Ed Arce, Managing Director of Equity Research at H.C. Wainwright.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.35 percent and weekly performance of 4.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 991.61K shares, DRRX reached to a volume of 23443420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DURECT Corporation [DRRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRRX shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for DURECT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for DURECT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on DRRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DURECT Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

DRRX stock trade performance evaluation

DURECT Corporation [DRRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.03. With this latest performance, DRRX shares gained by 32.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.74 for DURECT Corporation [DRRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4657, while it was recorded at 0.5164 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8100 for the last 200 days.

DURECT Corporation [DRRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DURECT Corporation [DRRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -245.21 and a Gross Margin at +86.01. DURECT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -259.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.27.

DURECT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DURECT Corporation [DRRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DURECT Corporation go to 15.00%.

DURECT Corporation [DRRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $61 million, or 52.20% of DRRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRRX stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 26,414,656, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; LION POINT CAPITAL, LP, holding 15,486,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.19 million in DRRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.29 million in DRRX stock with ownership of nearly -1.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DURECT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in DURECT Corporation [NASDAQ:DRRX] by around 3,218,918 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 2,950,004 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 109,404,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,573,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRRX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 995,694 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 780,845 shares during the same period.