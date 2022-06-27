Cowen slashes price target on Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] – find out why.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] loss -4.29% or -0.1 points to close at $2.23 with a heavy trading volume of 55266239 shares. The company report on June 24, 2022 that Clover Health Set to Join Russell 3000® Index.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), a physician enablement company committed to improving health equity for seniors, is set to be added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective after the US market opens on June 27, 2022 as part of the 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on June 3, 2022.

Annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 6, 2022, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

It opened the trading session at $2.37, the shares rose to $2.385 and dropped to $2.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLOV points out that the company has recorded -45.48% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.53M shares, CLOV reached to a volume of 55266239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $3.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CLOV stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CLOV shares from 9 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

Trading performance analysis for CLOV stock

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, CLOV shares dropped by -13.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.64 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.59, while it was recorded at 2.25 for the last single week of trading, and 4.29 for the last 200 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.11. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.21.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.05.

Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp. go to 19.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]

There are presently around $222 million, or 26.70% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,087,528, which is approximately 0.773% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 7,787,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.37 million in CLOV stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $16.31 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly 44.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clover Health Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 14,961,026 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 45,232,540 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 39,407,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,600,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,865,448 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 34,604,152 shares during the same period.