Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] Is Currently 4.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] price surged by 4.73 percent to reach at $0.49. The company report on June 2, 2022 that BLUE OWL CAPITAL ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF CLASS A COMMON SHARES.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (the “Company” or “Blue Owl Capital”) (NYSE: OWL) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by NBSH Blue Investments II, LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”) of 10,698,180 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price to the public of $11.50 per share (the “Offering”). The Offering is expected to close on or about June 6, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,604,727 shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Blue Owl is not selling any of its Class A common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional ordinary shares. In addition, none of Blue Owl’s directors or officers sold any shares of Class A common stock in this offering.

BofA Securities and Citigroup are acting as lead joint bookrunning managers for the Offering. BMO Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, SMBC Nikko, Truist Securities,.

A sum of 27436512 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.99M shares. Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares reached a high of $10.99 and dropped to a low of $10.50 until finishing in the latest session at $10.85.

The one-year OWL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.07. The average equity rating for OWL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $16.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 52.34.

OWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.26. With this latest performance, OWL shares dropped by -8.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.90 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.95, while it was recorded at 10.31 for the last single week of trading, and 13.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blue Owl Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.12 and a Gross Margin at +85.86. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81.

OWL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 44.20%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,763 million, or 88.70% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 50,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.33% of the total institutional ownership; BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 48,934,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $530.93 million in OWL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $442.33 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly 3.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 24,285,223 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 25,580,157 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 296,971,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,836,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,988,378 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 8,713,361 shares during the same period.