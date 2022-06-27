Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Is Currently 5.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] surged by $4.65 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $87.53 during the day while it closed the day at $87.08. The company report on June 22, 2022 that AMD Appoints Mathew Hein as Chief Strategy Officer.

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that Mathew Hein is joining the company as chief strategy officer and senior vice president of corporate development, effective June 27, 2022. Hein will be responsible for advancing the company’s strategy across an expanded market for high-performance and adaptive computing solutions and will work closely with the AMD executive team to accelerate the company’s next phase of growth. Hein will report to AMD Chair and CEO, Dr. Lisa Su.

“The need for high-performance and adaptive computing products is only increasing, as the world demands more compute to power every aspect of our daily lives,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO. “Mat is a seasoned strategist with deep industry experience and a proven track record of architecting transformative growth opportunities, including our recent acquisition of Xilinx. He is a strong addition to our executive team as we continue to grow our business and capitalize on the right opportunities to drive a leadership position and greater market share for our portfolio of high-performance and adaptive products.”.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock has also gained 6.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMD stock has declined by -27.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.48% and lost -39.49% year-on date.

The market cap for AMD stock reached $133.58 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 108.44M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 87854566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $136.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $98 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on AMD stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMD shares from 148 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 5.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 40.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

AMD stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.13. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.23 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.12, while it was recorded at 83.72 for the last single week of trading, and 115.79 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.25. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 32.80%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $94,408 million, or 68.30% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 133,525,143, which is approximately -7.273% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,569,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.41 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.71 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,069 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 78,921,004 shares. Additionally, 938 investors decreased positions by around 197,793,955 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 807,432,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,084,147,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,664,345 shares, while 279 institutional investors sold positions of 47,298,477 shares during the same period.