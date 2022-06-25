Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] Is Currently 4.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE: TWO] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.94 during the day while it closed the day at $4.93. The company report on June 22, 2022 that Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Preferred Stock Repurchase Authorization.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to five million shares of the company’s preferred stock, which includes its 8.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and 7.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The shares are expected to be repurchased from time to time through open market or privately negotiated transactions, including pursuant to trading plans in accordance with Rules 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or by any combination of such methods. The manner, price, number and timing of share repurchases will be subject to a variety of factors, including market conditions and applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. The authorization does not have an expiration date and repurchases may be commenced or suspended at any time without prior notice.

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s plans, estimates and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Two Harbors undertakes no obligation to update or revision such forward-looking statements.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock has also gained 8.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TWO stock has declined by -6.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.44% and lost -14.56% year-on date.

The market cap for TWO stock reached $1.65 billion, with 344.00 million shares outstanding and 341.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, TWO reached a trading volume of 5077073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWO shares is $5.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7.75 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.75, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on TWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Two Harbors Investment Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

TWO stock trade performance evaluation

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.59. With this latest performance, TWO shares dropped by -3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.00 for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.05, while it was recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading, and 5.68 for the last 200 days.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. go to 3.33%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,120 million, or 69.70% of TWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 59,458,398, which is approximately -2.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,360,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $175.59 million in TWO stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $74.21 million in TWO stock with ownership of nearly 14.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Two Harbors Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO] by around 16,937,862 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 14,454,727 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 206,805,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,198,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,670,719 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,248,888 shares during the same period.