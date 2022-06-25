Market Analysts see F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

F-star Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FSTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 59.80% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 88.72%. The company report on June 23, 2022 that invoX Pharma to Acquire F-star Therapeutics, Inc. a Pioneering Next Generation Bispecific Discovery Platform and Clinical Programs.

Proposed ~US$161 million all-cash acquisition to accelerate invoX’s strategy to build Sino Biopharm’s International Biopharmaceutical R&D Platform outside of China, transforming the lives of patients worldwide.

The transaction demonstrates the strength of F-star’s differentiated bispecific antibody technology and provides backing from a top 40 global pharmaceutical company to accelerate growth and unlock potential.

Over the last 12 months, FSTX stock dropped by -31.32%. The one-year F-star Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.73. The average equity rating for FSTX stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $131.14 million, with 21.08 million shares outstanding and 20.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 139.21K shares, FSTX stock reached a trading volume of 7504728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSTX shares is $27.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for F-star Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F-star Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52.

FSTX Stock Performance Analysis:

F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 88.72. With this latest performance, FSTX shares gained by 132.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.71 for F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.04, while it was recorded at 4.12 for the last single week of trading, and 4.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into F-star Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

F-star Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40 million, or 57.60% of FSTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSTX stocks are: RIDGEBACK CAPITAL INVESTMENTS L.P. with ownership of 1,834,360, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.22% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 900,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.58 million in FSTX stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $3.38 million in FSTX stock with ownership of nearly -13.376% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in F-star Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FSTX] by around 2,482,330 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,237,745 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,293,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,013,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSTX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,038,380 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 695,854 shares during the same period.