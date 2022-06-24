why Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $192.52

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] closed the trading session at $151.14 on 06/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $149.25, while the highest price level was $153.21. The company report on June 21, 2022 that New Bluetooth® LE wireless MCUs make high-quality RF and power performance more affordable.

Engineers can add Bluetooth Low Energy technology to more products than ever before with TI’s new CC2340 wireless MCUs.

Texas Instruments (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) today expanded its connectivity portfolio with a new family of wireless microcontrollers (MCU) that enable high-quality Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) at half the price of competing devices. Featuring best-in-class standby current and radio-frequency (RF) performance, the SimpleLink™ Bluetooth LE CC2340 family is built on the foundation of TI’s decades of wireless connectivity expertise. Pricing for the CC2340 family will start as low as $0.79, making it affordable for engineers to add Bluetooth LE connectivity to more products. For more information, see www.ti.com/cc2340.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.81 percent and weekly performance of -3.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.90M shares, TXN reached to a volume of 4311113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $192.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $230 to $215. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $180 to $170, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on TXN stock. On April 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TXN shares from 190 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 4.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 57.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

TXN stock trade performance evaluation

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -11.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.09 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.30, while it was recorded at 151.75 for the last single week of trading, and 180.92 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.14 and a Gross Margin at +66.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $118,538 million, or 86.20% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,644,674, which is approximately 0.826% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,269,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.49 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.03 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly -1.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,039 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 35,933,810 shares. Additionally, 868 investors decreased positions by around 39,112,153 shares, while 301 investors held positions by with 701,741,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 776,787,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,782,539 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 3,228,749 shares during the same period.