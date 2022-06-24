Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] stock Downgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $42

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $33.29 at the close of the session, up 0.09%. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Weyerhaeuser Mourns the Passing of George H. Weyerhaeuser Sr.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of George H. Weyerhaeuser Sr., long-time former leader and great-grandson of founder Frederick Weyerhaeuser. Weyerhaeuser served as president and CEO from 1966 to 1991 and continued to serve as Board chairman through 1999. He oversaw significant growth of the company, including a number of major timberland acquisitions, and had an enduring impact on the evolution of forest management at Weyerhaeuser and across the industry. He was 95.

“George was an extraordinary person and leader — one of the most influential in the history of the industry,” said Devin Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. “Over his many years as president and CEO, he brought transformational changes to our company, including important advances in sustainable, high-yield forestry and wood products research, as well as expansion into overseas markets, among many other achievements. He left a tremendous legacy and will be greatly missed by everyone in the greater Weyerhaeuser family and community.”.

Weyerhaeuser Company stock is now -16.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WY Stock saw the intraday high of $33.385 and lowest of $32.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.86, which means current price is +2.18% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 3631170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $45.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on WY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has WY stock performed recently?

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.54. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -12.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.24 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.57, while it was recorded at 33.15 for the last single week of trading, and 38.46 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $20,442 million, or 84.20% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,519,772, which is approximately 1.531% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,430,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.3 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly -14.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 485 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 42,531,543 shares. Additionally, 404 investors decreased positions by around 44,237,307 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 527,834,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 614,603,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,539,713 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 2,030,405 shares during the same period.