Wells Fargo slashes price target on Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] – find out why.

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] closed the trading session at $178.67 on 06/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $176.02, while the highest price level was $187.23. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Caterpillar and the National Hockey League Announce Multiyear Global Sponsorship.

Caterpillar named Official Heavy Equipment and Industrial Power Sponsor of the NHL; Sponsorship Begins in the 2022-23 NHL Season.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multiyear global sponsorship naming Caterpillar the Official Heavy Equipment and Industrial Power Sponsor of the NHL. Launching this fall at the start of the 2022-23 NHL regular season, the sponsorship will focus on recognizing the people who manufacture, sell and operate Cat® products and services.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.58 percent and weekly performance of -13.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, CAT reached to a volume of 6661137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $235.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $215 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $235 to $250, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 7.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 47.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CAT stock trade performance evaluation

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.27. With this latest performance, CAT shares dropped by -12.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.70 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 212.42, while it was recorded at 190.06 for the last single week of trading, and 207.12 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +28.06. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.06.

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 24.72%.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $69,367 million, or 70.80% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,223,787, which is approximately 1.396% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,808,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.67 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.04 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly 2.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,120 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 27,836,555 shares. Additionally, 873 investors decreased positions by around 20,509,812 shares, while 319 investors held positions by with 320,962,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,308,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,658,099 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 2,116,309 shares during the same period.