Wall Street Analyst Upgrade ChampionX Corporation [CHX]. What else is Wall St. saying

ChampionX Corporation [NASDAQ: CHX] slipped around -1.25 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $18.75 at the close of the session, down -6.25%. The company report on June 7, 2022 that ChampionX Successfully Closes Debt Refinancing.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHX), today announced that it has refinanced its existing credit facilities with a restated senior secured credit facility, amending and restating its 2018 senior secured credit facility. The restated agreement provides a $625 million 7-year term loan B and a $700 million 5-year revolving credit facility. The Company will use the proceeds from the term loan, and an initial draw from the revolving credit facility, to (a) repay outstanding amounts under its 2018 senior secured credit facility and (b) repay and terminate its 2020 term loan facility, and to redeem all outstanding 6.375% Senior Notes due 2026. Proceeds from future draws of the revolving credit facility will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

“We are pleased with the successful execution of this debt refinancing, which further simplifies our balance sheet, extends our nearest debt maturity to 2027, and enhances our strong liquidity position,” said Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram, President and Chief Executive Officer of ChampionX.

ChampionX Corporation stock is now -7.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHX Stock saw the intraday high of $20.21 and lowest of $18.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.08, which means current price is +1.79% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, CHX reached a trading volume of 3509909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ChampionX Corporation [CHX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHX shares is $30.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ChampionX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for ChampionX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CHX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChampionX Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHX in the course of the last twelve months was 36.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CHX stock performed recently?

ChampionX Corporation [CHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.94. With this latest performance, CHX shares dropped by -13.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.81 for ChampionX Corporation [CHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.63, while it was recorded at 20.78 for the last single week of trading, and 23.09 for the last 200 days.

ChampionX Corporation [CHX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChampionX Corporation [CHX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.18 and a Gross Margin at +24.51. ChampionX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.23.

ChampionX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for ChampionX Corporation [CHX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ChampionX Corporation go to 57.60%.

Insider trade positions for ChampionX Corporation [CHX]

There are presently around $4,033 million, or 97.79% of CHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,501,257, which is approximately 0.519% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,915,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $398.3 million in CHX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $167.5 million in CHX stock with ownership of nearly -1.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChampionX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in ChampionX Corporation [NASDAQ:CHX] by around 23,383,619 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 21,666,179 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 156,617,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,667,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHX stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,931,555 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 5,626,676 shares during the same period.