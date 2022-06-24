Wall Street Analyst Initiated Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] gained 3.24% on the last trading session, reaching $103.41 price per share at the time. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Duke Energy Progress submits annual update for fuel, renewable energy, energy efficiency program charges in North Carolina.

Rising demand following COVID-19 shutdown paired with rising fuel costs, which Duke Energy does not profit on, will increase customer prices.

If approved, customers will see bills increase starting in December.

Duke Energy Corporation represents 770.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $81.02 billion with the latest information. DUK stock price has been found in the range of $100.55 to $103.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, DUK reached a trading volume of 3723298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $116.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $108 to $110, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on DUK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.22. With this latest performance, DUK shares dropped by -6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.08 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.85, while it was recorded at 100.03 for the last single week of trading, and 104.61 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.78 and a Gross Margin at +28.31. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.28.

Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.91%.

There are presently around $48,508 million, or 63.60% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,521,533, which is approximately 2.672% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,982,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.11 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.28 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly 8.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 979 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 22,994,925 shares. Additionally, 689 investors decreased positions by around 22,852,311 shares, while 274 investors held positions by with 438,460,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 484,307,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,566,683 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 2,391,925 shares during the same period.